Former Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema faces trial over alleged money laundering

Hearing has commenced on an alleged money laundering case against former Governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) arraigned Shema before a Federal High court sitting in Katsina on 26 count charges involving the sum of Five point Seven Billion naira.

The EFCC says the money belongs to the Katsina state Subsidy Reinvestment Program also known as SURE-P.

Shema has since pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail by the court on self recognition at its last sitting held on April 27.

