Former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Resigns From Parliament

Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, soon also to be the former chairman of the Popular Party, has also resigned from his seat in parliament, the Popular Party announced in a brief statement on Friday, effective immediately.

Mr. Rajoy, who was ousted in a motion of no confidence by Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sánchez at the end of May, will try to return to his post as a property registrar, said the statement, a position he last held more than three decades ago.

He will continue to guide the Popular Party until a replacement party leader is elected in July.

Mr. Rajoy, who now describes himself on his Twitter profile as “a married man, a father of two” and, for the moment, still the chairman of the Popular Party, tweeted four days ago that “where there was unemployment we left jobs, where there was ruin, welfare, and where there was lawlessness, we restored order”.

