Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded along the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger in Lagos with the blaze engulfing many other vehicles.

The tanker was heading inwards Lagos towards Alausa when the crash occurred, causing panic and fear.

Traffic have been stopped on both side of the road and emergency officials are at the scene trying to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

There are fears that many people may have been trapped in the affected cars but the authorities have not confirmed them or given any casualty figure.

Share this: Tweet



