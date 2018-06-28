Home News Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos
Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos
News
Nigeria
0

Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

0
0
now viewing

Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

now playing

Scientists develop new malaria vaccine using parasite mapping technique

now playing

Governor's forum, security chiefs to meet over continuous killings

now playing

More than eighty million Nigerians already on INEC's register

now playing

Al-Shabaab supreme leader dead - Somali National Army

now playing

Buhari plans reorganisation of security apparatus

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded along the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger in Lagos with the blaze engulfing many other vehicles.

The tanker was heading inwards Lagos towards Alausa when the crash occurred, causing panic and fear.

Traffic have been stopped on both side of the road and emergency officials are at the scene trying to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

There are fears that many people may have been trapped in the affected cars but the authorities have not confirmed them or given any casualty figure.

Related Posts

Scientists develop new malaria vaccine using parasite mapping technique

TVCN 0

Governor’s forum, security chiefs to meet over continuous killings

TVCN 0

More than eighty million Nigerians already on INEC’s register

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies