Gombe State has concluded its customary three day Eid-el Fitr celebration with a Durbar, the traditional horse-racing and cultural display.

After the Eid prayer on Friday, Gombe State governor Ibrahim Dankwambo paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, His royal highness Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, .a gestured the Emir and all the traditional chiefs of the emirate reciprocated with a visit to the Governor at the government house.

Dankwambo and his guests assured the people of Gombe of better days ahead.

Share this: Tweet