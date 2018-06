Chief of staff to governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Jimeta is dead.He died earlier this morning (Monday) in Saudi Arabia while performing lesser Hajj.

“He died this morning in Saudi Arabia where he has gone to perform the lesser Hajj,” a Yola based politician said.

Jimeta was Bindow’s campaign director General during the last the 2015 general election. He equally served former governor Murtala Nyako as Chief of Staff and Commissioner for information.

Details later…

