Group calls for review of Anti-counterfeiting laws

Stakeholders in the industry sector have called on federal government to review the country’s legal framework against counterfeiting.They spoke under the umbrella of the Anti-Counterfeiting collaboration, ACC Nigeria, stressing that this move will enhance economic growth and safe guard lives of the citizens.

Chairman of the group explained that reports from the Organisation for economic co-operation and development shows that imports of counterfeit and pirated goods is worth more than half a trillion dollar yearly.

Share this: Tweet



