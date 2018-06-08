Home Business Group calls for review of Anti-counterfeiting laws
Group calls for review of Anti-counterfeiting laws
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Group calls for review of Anti-counterfeiting laws

0
0
now viewing

Group calls for review of Anti-counterfeiting laws

Image result for LawStakeholders in the industry sector have called on federal government to review the country’s legal framework against counterfeiting.They spoke under the umbrella of the Anti-Counterfeiting collaboration, ACC Nigeria, stressing that this move will enhance economic growth and safe guard lives of the citizens.

Chairman of the group explained that reports from the Organisation for economic co-operation and development shows that imports of counterfeit and pirated goods is worth more than half a trillion dollar yearly.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies