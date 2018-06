A non-profit making organisation, Alat foundation has identified the responsibility of building confidence in children and caring for their welfare lies with everyone in the society.

The President of the foundation, Alatisetan Oladimeji made this known during a programme tagged “clothe a child” where more than 200 children were clothed and fed at Iwaya area of Lagos.

He added that the project is geared towards reaching out to children and building their self esteem for a better society.

