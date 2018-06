A group, ‘Ta’al Grassroots Network’ has endorsed Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-makura, for the southern senatorial seat of the state ahead of the 2019 general election. Leader of the group, Abubakar Tanko said the endorsement is in line with Al-makura’s giant strides in the state.

The group presented the governor a functional campaign vehicle, T-shirts, and other materials, at the government house, Lafia.

