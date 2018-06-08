GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to Innoson

The Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has denied reports that it has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay the sum of N14 billion to Innoson Motors Ltd within 14 days.

In a statement by the Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo on Thursday, GTB urged its customers and the general public to disregard the statements, as nothing could be further from the truth.

The bank added that “there was no directive or Order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and that would continue to focus on using legal means to recover its bad debts.

