Home Business GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to Innoson
GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to Innoson
Business
News
Nigeria
0

GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to Innoson

0
0
now viewing

GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to Innoson

now playing

Supreme Court orders GTB to N14bn to Innoson Motors

now playing

Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

now playing

EFCC files charges against Innoson Motors boss

now playing

EFCC 'arrests' CEO, Innoson Motors Innocent Chukwuma

Image result for GTB refutes reports of order to pay N14bn to InnosonThe Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has denied reports that it has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay the sum of N14 billion to Innoson Motors Ltd within 14 days.

In a statement by the Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo on Thursday, GTB urged its customers and the general public to disregard the statements, as nothing could be further from the truth.

The bank added that “there was no directive or Order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and that would continue to focus on using legal means to recover its bad debts.

Related Posts

Supreme Court orders GTB to N14bn to Innoson Motors

TVCN 0

Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

TVCN 0

EFCC files charges against Innoson Motors boss

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies