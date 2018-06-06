Home News House to investigate Hon. Jibrin over statements made
The House of Representatives has asked its committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate statements by a member from Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

This was sequel to a matter of breach of privilege moved by Sunday Karimi (Kogi, PDP) drawing the attention of the House to the statement by Mr. Jibrin.

He said there was need to call Mr Jibrin to order because he had turned the House “upside down.”

Mr Jibrin had in a statement on behalf of the Parliamentary Support Group, a group of senators and members of the House of Representatives loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, distanced the group from Tuesday’s resolution of the National Assembly.

Lawmakers had on Tuesday charged Mr Buhari to take responsibility for actions of his appointees and desist from being selective in his anti-corruption war, among other resolutions.

