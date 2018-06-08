Houses will be subsidized for low income earners in Bayelsa – Dickson

The Bayelsa State Government is desirous of making low income earners own their own houses at subsidized rates. Governor Seriake Dickson stated this at a visit to the Anyama-Ijaw Housing Estate where he commended the community for supporting and protecting government investment in the area.

Received by Paramount rulers of Anyama-Ijaw, governor Seriake Dickson inspected the Sixty Unit of two and three bedroom flats at the Anyama Housing Estate in Southern Ijaw Council Area.

The Bayelsa Governor seems pleased with work on the site and how the people of Anyama-Ijaw and neighbouring communities have demonstrated support by safeguarding the investment.

