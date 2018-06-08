Home Health Immigration rescues 38 victims of human trafficking
Immigration rescues 38 victims of human trafficking
Image result for Immigration rescues 38 victims of human traffickingThe Nigeria Immigration Service Katsina state command has rescued thirty eight victims of Human trafficking on transit to the neighbouring Niger Republic between February to May 2018.
Comptroller Joshua Ajisafe gave the highlight while parading another nine victims of Human trafficking that were intercepted at a patrol base in Charanchi local government area on their way to Niger Republic.
He revealed that the suspects whom were between the age of twenty-one and forty three years old are indigenes of Ogun, Abia, Oyo, Imo, Edo, Osun and Enugu state respectively.
The Comptroller appealed to the general public to continue assisting the Nigeria Immigration Service with vital information about human trafficking and Child Labour related activities .
He stated that the nineteen rescued suspected Human trafficking victims will be handed over to the Command’s Headqurters for further investigation.
