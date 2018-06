The hopes of more than a hundred former staff of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria getting reprieve over their 2013 disengagement was dashed, as an industrial court in Akure, dismissed their suit.

The former PHCN contract staff were sacked during the partial-privatisation of the power sector.

They claim they were laid off without following due process, but Justice Oyebola Oyewumi ruled that their action was status bar, stressing they filed the suit three months after their disengagement.

