Innoson admits spreading false information over case with GTB

Innoson Group has admitted that it provided false information on the Supreme Court ruling concerning the case between the group and GTbank.

In a tweet on its twitter page, the motor company said its earlier statement was a misinterpretation of the apex court’s position and has corrected the error made by the staff of the agency managing its social media account.

The auto company had claimed the supreme court had ordered GTbank to pay the judgement debt N14billion in an interest-yielding account pending the determination of its appeal.

But, the bank while reassuring its customers denied Innoson’s statement.

It stated that no such ruling was given by the Supreme Court.

