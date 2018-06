Newly elected Warri Unit Depot Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Zino Onaemor has assured marketers that they will not experience supply scarcity.

Onaemor who defeated Benjamin Emoefe to win the Warri IPPMAN Chairmanship also cautioned the Pipelines And Product Marketing company PPMC against sharp practices that usually leads to short-changing of marketers and scarcity of the product.

