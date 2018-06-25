Home News ISIS threat: FG deploys AIG to Lagos Airport Command
Image result for ISIS threat: FG deploys AIG to Lagos Airport CommandThe federal government has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Danjuma Muhammad, to take over security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Police Command.

This is aimed at improving safety and security of travellers and other airport users in response to the recent terror threats by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country.

The federal government assigned an officer of the rank of Assistant Inspector General to the command after the threats by ISIS to carry out attacks on the air transport sector.

Formerly the command was headed by a Commissioner of Police. The immediate past head of the command, Abdullahi Ali, has retired.Spokesman of the Command, Joseph Alabi, has confirmed the development in Lagos.

The Police command is working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other security agencies to ensure that the Lagos airport is safe and secure.

