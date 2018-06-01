IYC, INYC welcome dredging of Warri Port

The Ijaw Youth Council and Itsekiri National Youth Council said the Excravos Bar to Warri Port Dredging project when completed, will open up the maritime space to boast economic activities in the Niger Delta.

The youth bodies stated this at the flag off of the Excravos to Warri Dredging sensitization of Host Communities On Peace and Security concerning the project.

TVC News Correspondent, Ovieteme George reports that it is common knowledge that the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports are often faced with congestion problems.

In sharp contrast, the Nigerian Ports Authority in Warri experience little or no commercial activities.

The story is about to change with the award of the Excravos Bar to Warri Dredging project by the Federal government.

The IYC and INYC leadership have setup a joint committee to sensitize the coastal line communities of the importance of the project with an assurance of peace and cooperation with government and security agencies.

Beyond diversifying the Niger Delta economy beyond oil and gas, the project is expected to cement the bonds of friendship between the Ijaw and Itsekiri people.

