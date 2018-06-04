Home News Jail break: Close to 200 prisoners escape from Prison
Jail break: Close to 200 prisoners escape from Prison
Jail break: Close to 200 prisoners escape from Prison

Jail break: Close to 200 prisoners escape from Prison

Fresh twist as Police now wants Saraki to respond to allegations via writing

Nigerian troops rescue victims of sex slave, forced labour from Boko Haram

Aisha Buhari advocates for peaceful coexistence, especially among youth

More than 48 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Burn Messi shirts if he plays in Jerusalem - Palestine tells fans

The Niger state police command says it is working earnestly to ensure the arrest of the about 200 prisoners who escaped from the Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of the Metropolis

The inmates escaped after armed men invaded the prison on Sunday night killing a prison official and a commercial motorcyclist.

Commissioner of police in the state disclosed that only 19 out of the 219 prisoners who escaped were arrested.

He said the police is working in collaboration with other security agencies to make sure the escapee inmates are re-arrested.

The police have embarked on stop and search for all vehicles and also engaged personnel on motor and foot patrol within the state.

