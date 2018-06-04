Jail break: Close to 200 prisoners escape from Prison

The Niger state police command says it is working earnestly to ensure the arrest of the about 200 prisoners who escaped from the Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of the Metropolis

The inmates escaped after armed men invaded the prison on Sunday night killing a prison official and a commercial motorcyclist.

Commissioner of police in the state disclosed that only 19 out of the 219 prisoners who escaped were arrested.

He said the police is working in collaboration with other security agencies to make sure the escapee inmates are re-arrested.

The police have embarked on stop and search for all vehicles and also engaged personnel on motor and foot patrol within the state.

