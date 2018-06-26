Home International Jordan opens employment centre for Syrian refugees
Jordan opens employment centre for Syrian refugees
International
World News
0

Jordan opens employment centre for Syrian refugees

0
0
now viewing

Jordan opens employment centre for Syrian refugees

now playing

Yemenis fleeing Hodeidah Cram into temporary shelter

Image result for Jordan opens employment centre for Syrian refugees

Jordan has opened an employment center recently for Syrian refugees at the largest Zaatari refugee camp to provide labor permits and job opportunities.

This center, which was jointly organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, and the International Labor Organization, ILO, and authorized by Jordan’s Department of Labor, offers one-month labor permits for refugees to enable them find jobs out of refugee camp.

Now two employment centers have respectively opened in both camps.

Related Posts

Yemenis fleeing Hodeidah Cram into temporary shelter

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies