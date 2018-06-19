Home News Judges absence stalls trial of former IGP, Sunday Ehindero
Image result for Absence of trial Judge stalls Ehindero's trial

The absence of Abuja Federal High Court Judge, Silvanus Oriji, stalled the fraud and conspiracy trial of former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission arraigned Ehindero along with a former police commissioner, John Obaniyi.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge for an alleged 16.4 million naira fraud between May 2006 and November 2006.

The money was donated by the Bayelsa Government to the Nigeria Police Force for the purchase of arms and ammunition.

The defendants have denied the charges and the case has been adjourned till June the 26th.

