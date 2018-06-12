Home News June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola’s family
June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola’s family
News
Nigeria
Politics
June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola’s family

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja tendered unreserved apology on behalf of the Federal Government to Nigerians, and the family of MKO Abiola, over the annulment of June 12, 1993 election, presumably won by late Abiola.

The President apologised at the Special National Honours Investiture and award presentation to heroes of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was annulled by the defunct Ibrahim Babangida regime.

Delivering his keynote address, Buhari said the decision to hold the event was not to open old wounds but to bury negative sides of June 12 and its ill-feelings, hatred, frustrations and agony. He, therefore, called on all Nigerians across national divides to accept the annulment of the June 12, 1993 poll in good faith.

“I honestly invite all Nigerians across all our national divides to accept it in good faith. Our action today is to bury the negative sides of June 12, the side of ill feelings, hates, frustration and agony.

“What we are doing is celebrating and appreciating the positive sides of June 12.

“The June 12, which reinstated democracy and freedom, the June 12 that overcame our various divides and the June that produced unity and national cohesion.

“This is the June 12 we are celebrating today and we will nurture it to our next generation

“Accordingly, on behalf of the Federal Government, I tender the nation’s apology to the family of late MKO Abiola who got the highest votes and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of June 12 struggle,’’ he said.

President Buhari asked for a minute silence in honour of late MKO Abiola and those that lost their lives in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12.

