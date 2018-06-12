June 12 election umpire, Nwosu, writes FG on Abiola’s award

The Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day and for honouring Abiola.

Nwosu regretted that he would not be able to attend the event because he was outside the country.

The June 12 umpire however, announced that he will not be able to attend the posthumous investiture of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic scheduled for Tuesday (today).

Recall that the Federal Government had invited Nwosu and key stakeholders in the struggle for the revalidation of the election to the event during which the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will also be honoured posthumously with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger alongside Abiola’s running mate, Babagana Kingibe.

Narrating the events that culminated into the historic day, Nwosu said June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity.

The letter read, “I thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day and also honouring the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

“Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity. It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct National Electoral Commission under my leadership at this long awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the President.

“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best especially for a multi-ethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I laboured strenuously to establish and actualise on June 12, 1993.

“It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.

“Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week announced that henceforth, Nigerians will be celebrating Democracy day on June 12 every year.

