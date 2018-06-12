Home News June 12: FG to honour more heroes of democracy
Federal Government has announced that more heroes of democracy will be recognised in due time as part of the recognition of June 12, 1993 as democracy day.Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement in his opening remarks at the investiture of national honours on late MKO Abiola, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Mustapha explained that President Buhari’s administration was internalising democracy and putting history in perspective, thus more names will be announced later for national honours for their role in the struggle for democracy.

