June 12: Umeh suggests national honour for Humphrey Nwosu, others

Senator representing Anambra central at the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the move to re-write the wrongs of the past.

Umeh says the honour done to the acclaimed winner of the June 12th, 1993 presidential election, M.K.O Abiola and his Running mate, Babagana Kinghibe and Barrister Gani Fwehinmi were honours that is well deserved and geared towards strengthening the nation’s democracy.

But Umeh requests it should be extended to the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu and others, who defiled Military intimidation to conduct what is now described as the freest election Nigerians have ever conducted.

Share this: Tweet



