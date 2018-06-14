Home News Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal
Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal

0
0
now viewing

Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal

now playing

Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community

now playing

Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

now playing

FG set to repatriate fresh $500m Abacha loot

now playing

Inflation falls to 11.61% in May

now playing

Naira strengthens against dollar at parallel market

Image result for Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- TribunalThe Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) insists that Justice Danladi Umar remains its chairman in the prosecution of public officers who contravene asset declaration laws in the country.

CCT Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Alhassan who made the clarification following insinuations on social media, disclosed that the CCT chairman had promised that all cases would be treated dispassionately to ensure that justice was done.

Thus Justice Umar has fixed June 20 and 21 for the trial of public officers from Bauchi and Kwara states, for allegedly violating various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The CCT spokesman urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations concerning the status of Justice Umar in the Tribunal.

He stated that contrary to the reports, the position of the justice and members of the Tribunal are guaranteed by the Constitution.

Related Posts

Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community

TVCN 0

Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

TVCN 0

FG set to repatriate fresh $500m Abacha loot

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies