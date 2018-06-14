Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) insists that Justice Danladi Umar remains its chairman in the prosecution of public officers who contravene asset declaration laws in the country.

CCT Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Alhassan who made the clarification following insinuations on social media, disclosed that the CCT chairman had promised that all cases would be treated dispassionately to ensure that justice was done.

Thus Justice Umar has fixed June 20 and 21 for the trial of public officers from Bauchi and Kwara states, for allegedly violating various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The CCT spokesman urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations concerning the status of Justice Umar in the Tribunal.

He stated that contrary to the reports, the position of the justice and members of the Tribunal are guaranteed by the Constitution.

