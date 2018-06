Katsina State has distributed foodstuff and textile materials to more than two thousand women, in the spirit of Eid-El-Fitr.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Badiya Hassan disclosed the total number of beneficiaries, after after giving out fabrics to some five hundred women.

She says the Masari government has always provided food items and clothing to women and children during the Ramadan fasting period, since 2015.

