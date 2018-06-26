Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom

Kidnappers of Olori Olukemi Agunloye, the queen of the monarch Auga-Akoko and her driver have contacted the victims demanding N20m (twenty million naira) ransom.The traditional ruler, Alauga of Auga Amoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye confirmed this to TVC news that the abductors contacted through telephone to demand the ransom.

Report says Auga Community is in a moody state even as prayers and fasting are going on among the natives.

Unknown gunmen had on Sunday abducted the wife of the traditional ruler, Olukemi and her driver along Auga-Ise Amoko road in Akoko north east local government area of Ondo state.

