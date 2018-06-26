Home News Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom
Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom
News
Nigeria
0

Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom

0
0
now viewing

Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom

now playing

ISIS threat: FG deploys AIG to Lagos Airport Command

now playing

Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

now playing

Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatory

now playing

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

now playing

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

Image result for Kidnappers of Akoko monarch's wife, driver demand N20m ransomKidnappers of Olori Olukemi Agunloye, the queen of the monarch Auga-Akoko and her driver have contacted the victims demanding N20m (twenty million naira) ransom.The traditional ruler, Alauga of Auga Amoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye confirmed this to TVC news that the abductors contacted through telephone to demand the ransom.

Report says Auga Community is in a moody state even as prayers and fasting are going on among the natives.

Unknown gunmen had on Sunday abducted the wife of the traditional ruler, Olukemi and her driver along Auga-Ise Amoko road in Akoko north east local government area of Ondo state.

Related Posts

ISIS threat: FG deploys AIG to Lagos Airport Command

TVCN 0

Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

TVCN 0

Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatory

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies