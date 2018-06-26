Home News Killings: Buhari to visit Plateau for on the spot assessment
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Plateau State for an on the spot assessment and to condole with the People on Tuesday.

As at the time of filing this report, the president is currently in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, to commission a Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and a rice “city” and seedlings factory.

Reports say the president’s convoy and advance team had “already left the Aso Rock Villa for Plateau State early on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo who visited Plateau State yesterday, commiserated with the People over the recent suspected herdsmen attack in Barkin Ladi local government .

The Vice president says he was Shocked to hear the unfortunate incident between the two warring parties after the recent peace treaty they signed to live in peace with each other.

Osinbanjo has urged the leaders of Berom and Fulani communities to take the matter of Peaceful coexistence very serious urging them to come up with modalities that will proffer a lasting peace to their communities.

