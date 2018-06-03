Killings: Nigeria designated ” Country of particular concern”

Nigeria has been designated a country of particular concern , CPC by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, following the recent spate of killings.

In its 2018 report on religious freedom, the commission asked the US department of state to declare Nigeria a CPC, along with 15 other countries including Syria, Iran, Pakistan, Vietnam, and China.

In 2018 alone, hundreds have been killed in clashes between herdsmen and farmers, attacks by suspected herders, bandits, among others.

The report noted that religious freedom conditions in Nigeria remained poor in 2017 and that both the federal and state governments “continued to tolerate violence and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief”.

