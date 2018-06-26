Home News Kwankwaso visits Fayose, addresses Arewa community
Image result for Kwankwaso visits Ekiti, addresses Arewa communityFormer Kano State Governor and Presidential hopeful, Rabiu Kwankwaso has paid  a surprise visit to Ekiti State where he addressed the Arewa community in the state at the Government House, Ado Ekiti.

He told newsmen that he was in the state to appeal to the Hausas resident in Ekiti to continue to live amicably with their host communities and to conduct themselves peacefully during the fast approaching Governorship Election in the state.

Kwankwaso also responded to questions on why he failed to attend the just concluded National Convention of his party, the All Progressives Congress – APC and whether he has gone back to the People’s Democratic Party – PDP.

Also fielding questions from reporters, Kwankwaso’s host, Governor Ayo Fayose described his visitor as one of the leaders who believed in the oneness of the country but would not confirm whether Kwankwaso was about to dump the APC.

 

