Kwara signs MoU with private partners on land administration

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on land administration with some private partners.

Ahmed says the reform is a giant step towards efficiency in deployment of goods and services to create maximum impact on majority of people through the deployment of technology.

The digitisation of land administration is an e-governance initiative meant to introduce efficiency into land administration, create optimal utilisation of wealth and effective deployment of goods and services in the state.

Share this: Tweet



