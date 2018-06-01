Home News Kwara signs MoU with private partners on land administration
Kwara signs MoU with private partners on land administration
Kwara signs MoU with private partners on land administration

Kwara signs MoU with private partners on land administration

Image result for Land Administration: Kwara signs MoU with private partnersThe Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on land administration with some private partners.

Ahmed says the reform is a giant step towards efficiency in deployment of goods and services to create maximum impact on majority of people through the deployment of technology.

The digitisation of land administration is an e-governance initiative meant to introduce efficiency into land administration, create optimal utilisation of wealth and effective deployment of goods and services in the state.

