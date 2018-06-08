Home Business Kwara to inaugurate completed projects soon – Gov. Ahmed
Kwara South re-strategises ahead of 2019 elections

now playing

Ahmed promises completion of all ongoing projects

now playing

Kwara flags off Measles Vaccination campaign

now playing

Kwara govt commences rehabilitation of roads

Osinbajo-FEC-meeting-TVC
now playing

FEC okays $188.807M for road, power, port projects

Image result for Governor Ahmed to inaugurate road projects in Kwara north, SouthGovernor Abdulfatah Ahmed has assured that some road projects will be commissioned in Kwara North and South in a couple of weeks.

Ahmed gave the assurance after inspecting three major road projects under construction in Ilorin, the state capital.

The roads include the Geri-Alimi Diamond underpass which is now at 75% completion rate, the Kulende-Zango-UITH dualisation road and the Coca Cola road bridge.

The governor promised that he will continue to make funds available for the timely completion of the projects.

 

 

