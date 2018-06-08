Kwara to inaugurate completed projects soon – Gov. Ahmed

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has assured that some road projects will be commissioned in Kwara North and South in a couple of weeks.

Ahmed gave the assurance after inspecting three major road projects under construction in Ilorin, the state capital.

The roads include the Geri-Alimi Diamond underpass which is now at 75% completion rate, the Kulende-Zango-UITH dualisation road and the Coca Cola road bridge.

The governor promised that he will continue to make funds available for the timely completion of the projects.

