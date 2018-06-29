Lagos fire disaster: Ikubese consoles victims, Lagos govt.

Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has sent a message of condolence to the Lagos state government and the family of those who lost their loved ones in the fire incidence that occurred a few hours ago on the Otedola bridge along Berger in Lagos engulfing not less than 30 vehicles with loss of lives.

The fire outbreak occurred when a tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing panic and fear.

Many people were feared trapped in their cars and killed in the blaze, while many others sustained burns.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed to news men that rescue officials have been able to retrieve nine bodies from the scene of the fire so far.

Eyewitnesses, however, said the death toll might be higher as many people were trapped in their cars with rescue officials still working at the scene.

The fuel-laden tanker lost control, fell over and exploded.

Ikubese stated that petroleum products are better conveyed through pipes and rail, rather than truck on roads, urging the Federal government to invest in this area as to save more lives from perishing and monitor its use to avoid sabotage.

He also urged the Federal government to make all the petroleum depots in the country functional so that trucks don’t have to travel far distances to load petroleum products.

While thanking the Fire Service Authority for responding fairly promptly, he appealed to the Government to invest in modern fire fighting equipments such as Waterless Agent Technology (WAT), Fire Interruption Technology (FIT) and Advanced Fire Fighting Trucks which would have helped in putting out the fire faster, saving lives and properties.

According to Ikubese, modern day fire fighting has gone beyond fire fighters carrying water hoses to run after dazzling flames.

He said a visit to most of the fire stations in states across the federation will leave one shedding tears for Nigeria as many of them are in sorry states, with old rickety fire trucks which are unable to rise up to the occasion whenever the need arises, leading to avoidable loss of lives and properties whenever there is a fire incident.

He therefore appealed to the Federal and state governments to invest in modern fire fighting equipments in the interest of the people.

Share this: Tweet



