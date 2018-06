Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has called on Lagos state government to take advantage of the tragedy that struck on Thursday, 28th June to implement it’s traffic laws.

Speaking with TVC News Friday, Falana called for the prosecution of the Tanker driver and the company he works for.

He also seek immediate compensation for the affected families.

