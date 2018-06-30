Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support

Families of the victims of the Petrol Tanker fire incident in Lagos Thursday, are calling out for financial assistance to aid their quick recovery.

The senator representing Lagos state senatorial district and chairman, senate committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa, under whose area of jurisdiction the accident occurred, visited five survivors of the accident Friday at the Gbagada General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

ALSO READ: Nine dead, 60 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker fire

Health Correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh, reports that Gbagada General hospital , where five survivors of the tanker explosion incident, are receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma and burns centre.

Although TVC News crew was denied access to video the victims due to official permission, not granted, victims’ traumatized family members were around in the burns treatment unit, crying out for assistance.

Yusuf Wasiu, son of a 64 year old victim of the fire explosion, said his father is in severe pains. Similarly, Latifat Amao wants speedy assistance for their brother.

Senator, Gbenga Ashafa, under whose area of jurisdiction the accident occured, came visiting them with words of consolation. The senator who could not hold back his disappointment in the way truck drivers and other road users, shun safety measures. He blamed the poor state of infrastructure, on previous administrative lapses.

Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had made attempts previously, to stop the indiscriminate movements of trucks during the day, but all that effort faded away, with governmental metamorphosis.

With the incessant fuel tanker explosion, it has become very glaring, that strong and effective measures must be taken on Truck roads demarcation, Rail Rehabilitation for the movement of gas as well as sea transportation of inflammable, to stop families from wailing, in biting pain.

Share this: Tweet



