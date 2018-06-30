Home Health Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support
Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support

0
0
now viewing

Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support

now playing

Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly

now playing

ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria - Gnassingbe

now playing

Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi

now playing

Nigerian govt not holding killer herdsmen to account - Amnesty

now playing

Update: Nine dead, 60 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Families of the victims of the Petrol Tanker fire incident in Lagos Thursday, are calling out for financial assistance to aid their quick recovery.

The senator representing Lagos state senatorial district and chairman, senate committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa, under whose area of jurisdiction the accident occurred, visited five survivors of the accident Friday at the Gbagada General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

ALSO READ: Nine dead, 60 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker fire

Health Correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh, reports that Gbagada General hospital , where five survivors of the tanker explosion incident, are receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma and burns centre.

Although TVC News crew was denied access to video the victims due to official permission, not granted, victims’ traumatized family members were around in the burns treatment unit, crying out for assistance.

Yusuf Wasiu, son of a 64 year old victim of the fire explosion, said his father is in severe pains. Similarly, Latifat Amao wants speedy assistance for their brother.

Senator, Gbenga Ashafa, under whose area of jurisdiction the accident occured, came visiting them with words of consolation. The senator who could not hold back his disappointment in the way truck drivers and other road users, shun safety measures. He blamed the poor state of infrastructure, on previous administrative lapses.

Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had made attempts previously, to stop the indiscriminate movements of trucks during the day, but all that effort faded away, with governmental metamorphosis.

With the incessant fuel tanker explosion, it has become very glaring, that strong and effective measures must be taken on Truck roads demarcation, Rail Rehabilitation for the movement of gas as well as sea transportation of inflammable, to stop families from wailing, in biting pain.

 

Related Posts

Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly

TVCN 0

ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria – Gnassingbe

TVCN 0

Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies