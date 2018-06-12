Home Football Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup
Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup
Lionel Messi said the future of his international career depends on how Argentina do at the World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner originally announced his international retirement when Argentina lost the Copa America final for the second successive year to Chile in 2016, and said criticism from media in his home country was a big factor in his decision.

Messi who have suffered defeat in the 2014 World Cup final to Germany changed his mind shortly after and led Argentina through a poor World Cup qualification campaign with a hat-trick in their must-win final game against Ecuador.

Argentina will play in group D along side Nigeria, Croatia, and Iceland.

