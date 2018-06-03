Home Business Market Update: Italian Political Crisis Sinks Global Stocks
Market Update: Italian Political Crisis Sinks Global Stocks
Market Update: Italian Political Crisis Sinks Global Stocks

Image result for World stocks: Tensions dampen gains made after Italy's political crisisWorld stocks rose and bond yields fell as investors welcomed an apparent end to a political crisis in Italy, although prospects of a full-blown trade war put a dampener on gains.

Italian stocks rallied 2.6 percent , the standout performers in Europe. The political crisis knocked more than 9 percent off the Italian benchmark in May, its worst months since June 2016.

Events in Italy pushed peripheral euro zone bond yields down for a third straight day, as investors also kept an eye on a second southern European state, Spain, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been forced out of office by a no-confidence vote.

Of potentially greater concerns to investors was the renewed prospect of a global trade war after the United States imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

