Masari vows to support IDPs

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has pledged continued support by his government in the provision of amenities that would improve the living conditions of internally Displaced Persons in the state.

The Governor stated this while paying a sympathy visit to thousands of people who fled from neighbouring Zamfara state into Kankara local government area as a result of attacks from cattle rustlers.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that more than three thousand internally displaced people are taking shelter in Dabsabau village in Kankara LGA of Katsina state with majority of them are from Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state, due to incessant attacks on their respective communities by cattle rustlers or armed bandits.

According to them, their communities are no longer safe and the Zamfara state government is yet to visit or get relief materials across to them.

But this sympathy visit by the Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari is surely a sign that they may get relief from their host. SOT: Aminu Bello Masari, Governor Katsina state.

The Governor discloses efforts made by Katsina state towards safeguarding its borders. Some of the Internally Displaced Persons narrate some of their ordeals during the attacks by cattle rustlers.

Share this: Tweet



