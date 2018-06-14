Home News Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return
Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return
Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

Image result for Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects plans to returnNational chairman of Labour Party, Mike Omotosho, has accused former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, of attempting to destabilize the party, vowing that his attempt to return to the party would be resisted.

The party also said it had no candidates in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state which is scheduled to hold on July 14.

Omotosho made this disclosure on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja, titled “Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Nigerian Workers Reject Plans by Olusegun Mimiko To Return to Labour Party”.

Mimiko, in his letter of resignation which he addressed to the PDP in the state on Wednesday, said his reasons for resigning from the party were “personal” and “well thought-out.”

The medical doctor-turned politician came into office in 2009 on the platform of the LP and was re-elected in 2012 but moved the entire structure of the party to the PDP on the exigencies of the 2015 presidential election.

