Home Entertainment Minister condoles with D’banj over son’s death
Minister condoles with D’banj over son’s death
Entertainment
News
Nigeria
0

Minister condoles with D’banj over son’s death

0
0
now viewing

Minister condoles with D’banj over son’s death

now playing

Practitioners call for govt participation in movie industry

now playing

FG secures Edo state's support to host UN Tourism for Africa meeting

now playing

Buhari's re-election will be easy - Lai Mohammed

now playing

Oyo speaker's death shocking, untimely - Lai Mohammed

now playing

FG promises fish out Offa robbery culprits

Image result for Minister condoles with D'banj over son's deathThe Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with star musician D’banj and his wife on the tragic loss of their son, Daniel.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said although words can never be enough to console them, they should take solace in the outpouring of sympathy from Nigerians.

”My prayers and kindest thoughts are with you and your family at this trying time. May God give you the strength and the comfort that will see you through,” he said.

Related Posts

Practitioners call for govt participation in movie industry

TVCN 0

FG secures Edo state’s support to host UN Tourism for Africa meeting

TVCN 0

Buhari’s re-election will be easy – Lai Mohammed

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies