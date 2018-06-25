Home News Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatory
Image result for Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatoryThe Chairman, North Central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma has condemned the attacks, stating that the perpetrators were on a revenge mission.

Ciroma said Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks, 94 cows were rustled by alleged armed Berom youth in Fan village, another 36 cows killed by Berom youths which could have led to this retaliatory attack by the herdsmen.

He said there were a lot of criminals in Berom communities, but the communities are hiding them.

Ciroma stated that the attacks will stop as, soon as the security agencies stop Berom youths from stealing Fulani cows.

