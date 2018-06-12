Home Football Mo Salah feeling good as Egypt train in Russia
The Egyptian national football team received warm welcome at their World Cup base in the Russian city of Grozny.

And Talisman Mohammed Salah appeared at Akhmat Arena with the rest of Egypt squad, and was personally greeted by the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The 25-year-old has not played since injuring his right shoulder in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, and is considered a doubt for Egypt’s Group A opener against Uruguay on Friday June 15.

