More than 10 million registered in ongoing voter registration – INEC
More than 10 million registered in ongoing voter registration – INEC

More than 10 million registered in ongoing voter registration – INEC

15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls

Ekiti 2018: INEC hands over voter register to 35 political parties

EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes

At last, Senate confirms Ahmed Bello-Mahmud as REC

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

Nearly ten million ((9,089,465)) Nigerians have registered in the on-going nationwide continuous voter registration.

This was reviewed by the Chairman of the independent National electoral commission at a summit organised to increase citizen participation in Elections.

The summit organised by the transition monitoring group, in partnership with Christian AID Nigeria, is aimed at improving public confidence and active participation of citizens ahead of the 2019 General election.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, highlighted efforts put in place by the commission to ensure every eligible Nigerian participates in the election.

“As the 2019 general election draws near, the independent National electoral commission and relevant stakeholders are keen on ensuring free, fair and credible election.

“The commission is working hard to ensure all registered voters get their PVC before the 2019 general election.

With the over seventy million Nigerians already in INEC’s register, it is expected that over eighty million Nigerians will participate in the forthcoming election.

