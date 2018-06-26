More than 40,000 persons flee as Syrian forces intensify attack
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are intensifying their offensive over key rebel-held towns in the southern province of Deraa.
Thousands of people have continued to flee the area.
Clashes broke out on Tuesday between pro-government forces, which have amassed on the outskirts of the town of Basr al-Harir, as fighting between the two sides escalated.
At least 200 air strikes and 150 barrel bombs targeted Basr al-Harir this morning .