Home International More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide – UNHCR
More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide – UNHCR
International
World News
0

More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide – UNHCR

0
0
now viewing

More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide – UNHCR

now playing

Breaking: President Buhari Signs 2018 Budget

now playing

Canada officially approves recreational use of cannabis

now playing

Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident

now playing

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 - Research

now playing

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt

The U.N. refugee agency reported Tuesday that nearly 69 million people who have fled war, violence and persecution were forcibly displaced last year, a record for the fifth straight year.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the continued crises in places like South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar that started last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.

Of that total, 16.2 million were newly displaced last year — an average of more than 44,000 people per day. Most have been displaced for longer than that, some forced to flee multiple times.

“The global figure has gone up again by a couple of million,” said the High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi. “This is because of protracted conflicts and lack of solutions for those conflicts that continue, continuous pressure on civilians in countries of conflict that pushed them to leave their homes and new or aggravating crises, like the Rohingya crisis.”

Related Posts

Breaking: President Buhari Signs 2018 Budget

TVCN 0

Canada officially approves recreational use of cannabis

TVCN 0

Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies