Mother of one, Tina Olaleye needs N30m for bone marrow treatment

A 30-year old mother of one, Tina Olaleye is seeking the financial help of well meaning individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists to help her rise again. Olaleye, a mother of one has been down with Leukemia for more than four years now and her situation is degenerating day by day.

TVC News Correspondent Rafiu Hammed reports that Olaleye was diagnosed of blood cancer in

February 2014 at the Haematology Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

She was referred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, OAUTHC, Ile-Ife to know the type, where it was confirmed to be Chronic myleoid Leukemia.

Since then, she has been receiving treatment and taking drugs worth more than a million naira, thanks to an international foundation.

Her mother, Florence Temilola Olaleye, a secondary school teacher in Lagos has been the one taking care of her.

To get money for drugs to achieve stability ahead of the bone marrow transplant has become a big task. Her colleagues while in school are now rallying round to make sure she survives.

Both the mother and the lady appealed for help from well meaning individuals and philanthropists.

To contribute your widow’s might, send to UBA account Number, 208 6071 400 with the name Olaleye Olaide Augustina or call this number, 0708 792 7467 or 0802 284 6094.

God bless you as you lend a helping hand, amen.

Share this: Tweet



