Home News NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president
NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president

0
0
now viewing

NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president

now playing

June 12: FG to honour more heroes of democracy

now playing

June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola's family

now playing

June 12: My father was already rehearsing his inauguration speech before annulment - Hafsat Abiola

now playing

June 12 election umpire, Nwosu, writes FG on Abiola's award

now playing

Tinubu applauds Buhari for declaring June 12 "Democracy Day"

Image result for NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president

The National Democratic coalition, NADECO, has requested the Federal Government to formerly inaugurate post humously Basorun MKO Abiola as a President of Nigeria.

The coalition speaking through its spokesman at a crucial press conference to mark June 12 anniversary, further demanded that a national monument of consequence be named after president Abiola, as opposed to falsely presenting him as a regional hero or icon like naming the university of lagos after him in mainly of a regional interest.

Related Posts

June 12: FG to honour more heroes of democracy

TVCN 0

June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola’s family

TVCN 0

June 12: My father was already rehearsing his inauguration speech before annulment – Hafsat Abiola

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies