NADECO wants Abiola inaugurated post humously as president

The National Democratic coalition, NADECO, has requested the Federal Government to formerly inaugurate post humously Basorun MKO Abiola as a President of Nigeria.

The coalition speaking through its spokesman at a crucial press conference to mark June 12 anniversary, further demanded that a national monument of consequence be named after president Abiola, as opposed to falsely presenting him as a regional hero or icon like naming the university of lagos after him in mainly of a regional interest.

