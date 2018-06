Nas has released his new album.

‘Nasir’ was premiered at a listening party in New York last night, which was live streamed, and is available digitally in the US today from the American hip hop artist and producer’s website, with physical copies set to follow in August.

The record was executive produced by Kanye West and marks Nas’ first full-length offering since 2012’s ‘Life Is Good’. Head below to revisit last night’s premiere event.

