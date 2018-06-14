Nasarawa govt to boost IGR through solid assets

The Nasarawa State government said it would invest proceeds of sold state assets, in the construction of hotel and other ventures to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

The State had in 2017 laid off some of its assets in Plateau, Kano, Kaduna and Lagos states to enable it reinvest.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the state’s abandoned liaison office in Abuja, said the government would convert the liaison office to a hotel and business offices which would be completed in December.

