NASS mandates Security Council to halt anti-grazing law’s abolition

The National Assembly has mandated the National Security Council to rescind it’s decision calling on states to suspend the Anti Open Grazing Law.

The Defense minister had in a statement on Tuesday, after a meeting between security chiefs and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, insisted that states operating anti-grazing laws must suspend its implementation.

National Assembly Correspondent Habidah Lawal reports that the National Assembly called on the minister to immediately withdraw his statement, wondering why such an comment should be coming from the Defence Minister.

The lawmakers maintained that in a Federation, states have the constitutional cover to make laws for the security and welfare of their citizenry.

Citing the tenets of democracy with federating units as states, they argued that it is completely wrong for the federal government to dabble into such matters especially since the Land Use Act has given power over lands to the governors.

11 states were said to have agreed to donate land for cattle colonies in order to end the crisis, as ranching was preferred to be the best approach.

Share this: Tweet



